Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Lithuania - New Market Report

The declining population and increasing consumer health awareness have created a number of challenges for producers of sauces, dressings and condiments, which had to make extra effort in order to maintain stable volume sales in 2016. Waning consumer interest in traditional products such as ketchup and mayonnaise, which also have an unhealthy image, encouraged companies to concentrate on new product development and to renew their offerings.

