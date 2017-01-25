News Briefs - " January 25, 2017

A U.S. Army truck has collided with a private van in southwestern Poland, hospitalizing two Poles. It is the third recent accident involving a U.S. Army vehicle in Poland where American troops are being deployed as a deterrent force toward a belligerent Russia.

Chicago, IL

