New international flights see Glasgow...

New international flights see Glasgow Airport passenger numbers soar

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Evening Times

THE introduction of new flights to France, Belgium and South Korea has seen passenger numbers at Glasgow Airport soar by 650,000 in the past year. A total of 9.4 million passengers passed through the airport on its 50th anniversary year, a rise credited to the 25 new routes brought on board during 2016.

Chicago, IL

