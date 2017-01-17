Lithuania marks 1991 independence dea...

Lithuania marks 1991 independence dead as fears rise about Russia, Trump

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Lithuanians on Friday commemorated the night in 1991 when 13 compatriots were killed by Soviet forces in an ultimately futile bid to crush their nation's new independence but U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has filled many with new fear for the future. FILE PHOTO: A Group of Lithuanians block a Russian tank outside of Press House in Vilnius two days prior to attack by Russian forces on the TV tower during which 14 people died, January 1991.

