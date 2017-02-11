Germans, Belgians land in Lithuania for NATO deployment
The first group of German and Belgian troops arrived in Lithuania on Tuesday, part of a NATO move to reinforce its eastern flank in a bid to deter a militarily resurgent Russia. A group of German officers landed in the Baltic state's capital Vilnius to coordinate the deployment of a 1,200-strong battalion that will include forces from several NATO members.
