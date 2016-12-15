Telecentras LTE footprint reaches 170 towns
Lithuanian Radio and Television Centre , which provides broadband services under the MEZON brand name, has increased the number of its 4G LTE and ) to 600 across the country, providing coverage of 170 towns and cities. Local newspaper Verslo Zinios cites the company's director Remigijus Serisand as saying that a further 300 , operating in the 2.3GHz and 2.6GHz frequency bands, will be rolled out in 2017, with an emphasis on expanding to smaller towns and villages.
