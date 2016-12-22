Notification of INVL Baltic Real Esta...

Notification of INVL Baltic Real Estate on license of closed-ended type investment company

The Central Bank of the Republic of Lithuania granted special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate the license of closed-ended type investment company providing a right to carry-out activities of the closed-ended type investment company according to the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings.

