Lithuanian prelate: a mentality of the Soviet empire is still alivea

Amid growing concern in Lithuania about a potential Russian invasion, the nation's leading prelate warned that "the old mentality of the Soviet empire is still alive, and many in Russia consider the three Baltic states to be part of it." "But Lithuanians have fought hard to reestablish their independence and have shown they're willing to pay a price for freedom," said Archbishop Gintaras Grusas of Vilnius.

