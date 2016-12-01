Linx Strengthens East European Presence
Linx Printing Technologies has appointed a new distributor for Lithuania and Latvia to meet growing demand for its equipment in the territories Kemek Engineering UAB is a specialist in industrial automation and one of the leading distributors of high quality industrial equipment in the Baltics with more than 25 years' experience. The company's range of complementary packing line equipment includes weighers, and vision, X-ray and labeling systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.
