Images: Christmas Day around the world
Charles Payette on the French horn, left, John Harshy playing tuba, and Mark Ponzo on trumpet perform with St. Mary's Brass Quintet during Christmas mass Sunday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein. The Catholic church was overflowing for the morning mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec 22
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC