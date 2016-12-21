Bartuska appointed as CEO of Lithuanian Railways
Mantas Bartuska, currently CEO of the state-run oil product and liquefied natural gas terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta , has been appointed as a new CEO of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai , the country's largest company, which has lately come on the radar screen of law-enforcement, reports LETA/BNS.... Read more...
