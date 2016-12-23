Baltic Champs Group, UAB has acquired...

Baltic Champs Group, UAB has acquired shares of AUGA group, AB under the option agreements

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: GlobeNewswire

AUGA group, AB hereby informs that on 22 and 23 December 2016, Baltic Champs Group, UAB has made the relevant payments under the agreements on granting options in the future regarding shares in the Company, dated 2 September 2016 and directly and indirectly acquired in total 68,527,924 shares of the Company, which constitute 36.57% of all the shares of the Company and votes, granted thereby in the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec 22 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC