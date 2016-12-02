Auga group, Ab acquires agricultural subsidiaries of German company KTG Agrar Se in Lithuania
AUGA group, AB signed agreement with regard acquisition of below listed KTG AGRAR SE subsidiaries in Lithuania and Germany : These companies directly or indirectly -through other agricultural subsidiaries in Lithuania- are involved in crop growing activity in Lithuania. KTG companies cultivate more than 7700 ha of land .
