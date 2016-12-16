Agreements on the implementation of t...

Agreements on the implementation of the option agreements regarding...

Friday Dec 16

As AUGA group, AB informed by its notifications of a material event dated 12, 22 September 2016 and other related material event notifications, Baltic Champs Group, UAB, which is a shareholder of the Company , signed 7 agreements on granting options in the future regarding shares in the Company and these options were exercised.

Chicago, IL

