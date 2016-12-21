Letter: Lithuania watches us

Dalia Grybauskaite, elected and reelected president of the Republic of Lithuania in 2009 and 2014, was featured on Fareed Zakaria's Global Square broadcast recently. She expressed her country's grave concern that with President-elect Trump's expressed admiration of Mr. Putin, and that Russian occupation of her country may be imminent.

