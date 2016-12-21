Letter: Lithuania watches us

Letter: Lithuania watches us

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Dalia Grybauskaite, elected and reelected president of the Republic of Lithuania in 2009 and 2014, was featured on Fareed Zakaria's Global Square broadcast recently. She expressed her country's grave concern that with President-elect Trump's expressed admiration of Mr. Putin, and that Russian occupation of her country may be imminent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) 23 hr yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,530 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC