Klasmann-Deilmann expanding renewable energy operations in Lithuania and Latvia

Klasmann-Deilmann, Germany's peat extraction and substrate production company, is expanding operations in the field of renewable energy, consequently five of the companies it operates in Lithuania, including the country's biggest peat substrate producer Klasmann-Deilmann Silute, will also will step up the focus on the area, Verslo Zinios daily information cites LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.