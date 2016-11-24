Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 15 December 2016

Draft agenda and draft decisions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of TEO LT, AB shareholders to be held on 15 December 2016 proposed by the Board of the Company: 1) To elect UAB Deloitte Lietuva as the Company's audit enterprise to perform the audit of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2016 and to assess the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.