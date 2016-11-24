Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 15 December 2016
Draft agenda and draft decisions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of TEO LT, AB shareholders to be held on 15 December 2016 proposed by the Board of the Company: 1) To elect UAB Deloitte Lietuva as the Company's audit enterprise to perform the audit of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2016 and to assess the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC