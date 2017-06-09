Toledo Symphony names Alain Trudel as new Music Director

Alain Trudel, the new music director and principal conductor of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, left, poses for a portrait with Zak Vassar, president of TSO, at the Toledo Symphony Office in Toledo. The Toledo Symphony Orchestra named noted Canadian conductor-composer Alain Trudel as its new Music Director this morning, less than a month after its last maestro, Stefan Sanderling, officially vacated the position.

