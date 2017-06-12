The Other Air Forces

The Other Air Forces

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Air & Space

Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, the United States: Since the dawn of military aviation, all the mighty air forces and great airplanes have come from the same-old, same-old half-dozen nations. Isn't it time bit players like Albania, Liechtenstein, Paraguay, and Lapland, to name only the most obscure, receive at least a passing nod? H-1 "Borp!" Bomber-Bomber, Albania, 1981 Paranoid dictator Enver Hoxha is credited with the unique concept of the bomber-bomber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hetalia Liechtenstein (Sep '14) Sep '14 Evellyn Jessie Am... 1
....FARMER..is...GOD,..not.... (Jun '13) Jun '14 PAUL SHYKORA arts... 3
...love...l iechtenstein... (Nov '10) Jun '14 PAUL SHYKORA arts 17
Call +27780945031 Brand New Booty. (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
News NY prosecutor: Liechtenstein bank to pay $23.8M... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Anna 1
Be an illuminati member (Jul '13) Jul '13 The great illuminaty 2
News Michael Lind's Revisionist Libertarian Smear (Jun '13) Jun '13 rob 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC