Liechtenstein Tells May She Can't Be Better Off Than EU Allies

The U.K. mustn't get a better deal with the European Union than non-members who went through the effort of obtaining access to the single market, said Adrian Hasler, the prime minister of the Principality of Liechtenstein. The country of 38,000, on an area slightly smaller than Brooklyn, nestled between Austria and Switzerland, is one of three nations in the European Economic Area that aren't EU members.

