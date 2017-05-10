LENSAR Awards Teleon Surgical European Distributor Contract

LENSAR, Inc., a global leader in next generation femtosecond laser technology for refractive cataract surgery, today announced it has selected Teleon Surgical as the company's European distributor for its industry-leading femtosecond laser cataract platform, the LENSAR Laser System with Streamline. This comes as Topcon Europe Medical B.V. transitions out of its distributorship of the LENSAR platform, effective June 1, 2017, as part of a shift in strategic direction for the company.

