Hereditary prince of Liechtenstein co...

Hereditary prince of Liechtenstein congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honor to offer to you, the Republic and the people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the development of our mutual relations in the last quarter of a century," the prince told Ilham Aliyev in the letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hetalia Liechtenstein (Sep '14) Sep '14 Evellyn Jessie Am... 1
....FARMER..is...GOD,..not.... (Jun '13) Jun '14 PAUL SHYKORA arts... 3
...love...l iechtenstein... (Nov '10) Jun '14 PAUL SHYKORA arts 17
Call +27780945031 Brand New Booty. (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
News NY prosecutor: Liechtenstein bank to pay $23.8M... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Anna 1
Be an illuminati member (Jul '13) Jul '13 The great illuminaty 2
News Michael Lind's Revisionist Libertarian Smear (Jun '13) Jun '13 rob 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC