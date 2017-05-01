Pope receives Liechtensteina s monarch

Prince Hans Adam II is the nation's head of state, while Hereditary Prince Alois, as regent, has been given day-to-day governance responsibilities. During their conversation with the Pope, and their subsequent conversation with officials of the Secretariat of State, "the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Liechtenstein were evoked, and the historic role of the Catholic Church and the positive contribution she continues to offer to the life of the country were recognized," according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

