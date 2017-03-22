Liechtenstein Prince Hans Adam returning to Opava

Liechtenstein Prince Hans Adam will visit Opava, north Moravia, again after two years and he will open an exhibition highlighting his ancestor, Johann II, in the Silesian Land Museum during his two-day stay next week, the town's spokeswoman Lada Dobrovolna told CTK on Tuesday. Johann II actively assisted in founding the museum in Opava, which is the oldest in the Czech Republic.

