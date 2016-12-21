Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein opens exhib...

Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein opens exhibition of works from the Hilti Art Foundation

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Art Daily

The second exhibition of the Hilti Art Foundation has opened in Vaduz. The show focuses on classical modernism and includes works by Gauguin, Picasso, Kirchner, Beckmann and Klee.

