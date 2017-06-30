Russia and China block G20 efforts to...

Russia and China block G20 efforts to sanction people smugglers

European Council President Donald Tusk asked G20 leaders to be "less cynical" and more cooperative in fighting people smuggling. [European Commission] An EU proposal to impose sanctions on smugglers that bring migrants from Africa was opposed by Russia and China, officials involved in the G20 talks told EURACTIV.

