Manchester attacker used 'student loans' to buy bomb materials, cops reveal

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Fox News

Cops have revealed Manchester attacker Salman Abedi was living off student loans before orchestrating the horror attack that claimed the lives of 22 people. Brit authorities now believe "more arrests are possible", confirming they are liaising with authorities in Libya about warped bomber Salman Abedi's brother over the atrocity in May. Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said he believed others were either "aware or complicit" in the horrific attack, saying cops were still piecing together details about the bomber's background and beliefs.

