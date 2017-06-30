Libyan commander declares Benghazi victory

Libya's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar says his forces have taken full control of Libya's second city Benghazi from rival armed groups after a three-year campaign. The battle for Benghazi between Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army and an array of Islamist militants and other fighters has been part of a broader conflict since Libya slipped into chaos following the 2011 fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

