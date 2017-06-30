Italy plans to seize aid boats in new migrant crackdown

'He had a creepy walk': Colleagues describe their shock after 'very quiet' grad student in elite physics program at the University of Illinois is charged with kidnapping Chinese student 'who is now dead' Do YOU consider kissing someone else cheating? Shocking research reveals men believe passionately smooching another woman does NOT count as infidelity Mother of African-American high school valedictorian who 'was forced to share the honor with a white student with lower grades' launches discrimination lawsuit 'This is a fat person's daily reality': Plus-sized model confronts plane passenger who she caught taking photos, fat-shaming her and joking 'I think she ate a Mexican' Pentagon challenges China's claim to disputed island as it sends US Navy warship close to the shore in second such operation since May Brazilian drug lord worth $80million who evaded capture for 30 years by constantly ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.