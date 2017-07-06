Italian companies to rebuild airport ...

Italian companies to rebuild airport in Libyan capital

Libya's UN-backed Ministry of Transport signed on Wednesday a 79-million-euro contract with a consortium of Italian companies to rebuild Tripoli international airport. Hisham Abu-Shkewat, deputy minister of Transport, confirmed in a press conference that "a consortium of Italian companies will start to rebuild the airport, and the work will be done in nine months."

