Italian companies to rebuild airport in Libyan capital
Libya's UN-backed Ministry of Transport signed on Wednesday a 79-million-euro contract with a consortium of Italian companies to rebuild Tripoli international airport. Hisham Abu-Shkewat, deputy minister of Transport, confirmed in a press conference that "a consortium of Italian companies will start to rebuild the airport, and the work will be done in nine months."
