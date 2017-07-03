Gunmen attack education minister's co...

Gunmen attack education minister's convoy in southern Libya

5 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Libya's UN-backed Ministry of Education said Monday that the minister's convoy was attacked by gunfire in the southern city of Sebha. "The convoy of the minister of education came under heavy gunfire at southern gate of city of Sabha on its way to city of Murzuq," the ministry said.

