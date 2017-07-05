Good EU shares our proposals - Minniti
Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Wednesday welcomed the fact that the European Commission's action plan on migrants had shared Italian proposals including a code of conduct for NGOs rescuing migrants at sea. Briefing the House on the migrant emergency, Minniti said that NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean must coordinate with police, and stressed that "a serious country takes all the measures to combine saving lives with the demands of security and combatting human trafficking".
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC