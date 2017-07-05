Good EU shares our proposals - Minniti

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Wednesday welcomed the fact that the European Commission's action plan on migrants had shared Italian proposals including a code of conduct for NGOs rescuing migrants at sea. Briefing the House on the migrant emergency, Minniti said that NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean must coordinate with police, and stressed that "a serious country takes all the measures to combine saving lives with the demands of security and combatting human trafficking".

