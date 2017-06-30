Fierce fighting as East Libyan forces close in on last Benghazi holdout

East Libyan forces battled to advance into a final area of Benghazi controlled by their opponents on Tuesday, clearing mines and roadblocks and targeting snipers with cover from tank rounds. Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army says it is close to concluding a three-year campaign for control of Libya's second city, having surrounded rival fighters in a strip of the seafront district of Sabri little more than two km wide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.