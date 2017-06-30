44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fi...

44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting jihadists

Saturday Jul 1

Forty-four soldiers loyal to Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar were killed in June fighting jihadist groups in Benghazi, according to a medical source in the city. The troops were killed in the Al-Sabri and Soug al-Hout districts, the last jihadist bastions in Benghazi, said Hani al-Aribi, spokesman for the health ministry of authorities in eastern Libya aligned with Haftar.

