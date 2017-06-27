Woes Mount for ABG Shipyard

2017-06-27

The Indian ministry of defence has terminated the contracts with India's ABG Shipyard, which already was out of the race for $2.6-billion four Landing Platforms Docks . This comes as another serious setback to the Shipyard after it was listed as non-performing asset accounts by the Reserve Bank of India for fast resolution under the insolvency law .

