With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties

Thursday Jun 8

France's foreign minister said on Thursday he had firmed up security ties with Egypt, which was the "central element" to ensuring regional stability as the two countries seek to break the political impasse in neighbouring Libya. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian shakes hands with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry after their joint news conference in Cairo, Egypt June 8, 2017.

