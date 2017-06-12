War Crimes Prosecutor Calls For 'Imme...

War Crimes Prosecutor Calls For 'Immediate' Arrest Of Qaddafi's Son Saif

Saif al-Islam Qaddafi, the second son of Libya's late dictator Muammar Qaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan, Libya, in 2014. The International Criminal Court has called for the "immediate" arrest and surrender of Saif al-Islam Qaddafi, the son of the late Muammar Qaddafi, who was released by a militia in Libya last week after six years in jail.

