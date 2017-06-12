UPDATE 1-Libya's NOC, Wintershall str...

UPDATE 1-Libya's NOC, Wintershall strike interim deal to resume output

Libya's National Oil Corporation and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day. NOC said on Tuesday the arrangement would allow an immediate resumption of production at Wintershall's NC 96 and NC 97 concession areas in eastern Libya, as well as connected fields where production has been blocked.

