UN chief set to name new Libya envoy after rare contentious search

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was set to name a former Lebanese culture minister as new U.N. envoy to Libya, ending an unusually contentious four-month search that followed U.S. rejection of his first suggestion. Ghassan Salame, dean of The Paris School of International Affairs, attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos January 24, 2014.

