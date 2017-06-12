UN approves EU ships to seize illegal...

UN approves EU ships to seize illegal arms off Libya

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to allow the European Union's maritime force to seize illegal weapons off Libya's coast for another year, a move aimed at helping restore peace to the deeply divided north African nation. The British-drafted resolution authorizes EU ships in Operation Sophia to stop vessels on the high seas off Libya's coast suspected of smuggling arms in violation of a U.N. arms embargo.

Chicago, IL

