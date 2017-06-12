UAE violates Libya arms embargo, supp...

UAE violates Libya arms embargo, supplies Haftar's LNA

Yesterday

The United Arab Emirates is playing a destabilising role in Libya, analysts say, days after the release of a UN report that accuses the Gulf nation of repeatedly violating an international arms embargo. The UN's Libya Sanctions Committee report, released on Friday, reveals the UAE has supplied attack helicopters and other military aircraft to the Libyan forces of renegade General Khalifa Haftar, in violation of UN-backed international sanctions regime.

Chicago, IL

