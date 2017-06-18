U.N. chief set to name new Libya envo...

U.N. chief set to name new Libya envoy after rare contentious search

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Star Online

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was set to name a former Lebanese culture minister as new U.N. envoy to Libya, ending an unusually contentious four-month search that followed U.S. rejection of his first suggestion. Guterres on Friday officially put forward Ghassan Salame, a professor of International Relations and Conflict Resolution at Sciences-Po in Paris, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC