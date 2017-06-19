Turkish aid agency TIKA sends Ramadan aid to Romania
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency stepped up its food aid to needy Turks, Tatars and Romanian Muslims over the weekend, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on June 18. Five hundred packages of Ramadan food were distributed to low-income families in small towns and villages in the Dobruja region of the country. The aid was distributed by Turks Abroad and Relative Communities head Mehmet Kose, Turkish Ambassador to Romania Osman Koray Ertas, and Yusuf Murat, the Program Coordinator of TIKA Bucharest and Mufti of Muslims of Romania.
