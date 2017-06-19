Turkish aid agency TIKA sends Ramadan...

Turkish aid agency TIKA sends Ramadan aid to Romania

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency stepped up its food aid to needy Turks, Tatars and Romanian Muslims over the weekend, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on June 18. Five hundred packages of Ramadan food were distributed to low-income families in small towns and villages in the Dobruja region of the country. The aid was distributed by Turks Abroad and Relative Communities head Mehmet Kose, Turkish Ambassador to Romania Osman Koray Ertas, and Yusuf Murat, the Program Coordinator of TIKA Bucharest and Mufti of Muslims of Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC