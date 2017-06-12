Turkey, Qatar accused of delivering weapons to Libyan militants
For over three years, the country has plunged into chaos, extending from Tripoli to Benghazi, witnessing harsh and devastating battles with terrorist groups. According to African Gate News, Qatar is responsible for securing funds for militant acts, while Turkey has provided logistical services for the terrorist groups, which carried out several attacks against Libyan state institutions.
