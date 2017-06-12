Turkey, Qatar accused of delivering w...

Turkey, Qatar accused of delivering weapons to Libyan militants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

For over three years, the country has plunged into chaos, extending from Tripoli to Benghazi, witnessing harsh and devastating battles with terrorist groups. According to African Gate News, Qatar is responsible for securing funds for militant acts, while Turkey has provided logistical services for the terrorist groups, which carried out several attacks against Libyan state institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC