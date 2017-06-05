The Murderers who terrorised Britain

The Murderers who terrorised Britain

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

Age at death: 27 Born: Probably in Jhelum, Pakistan. Origin: He and his parents were from Jhelum, Pakistan, very close to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC