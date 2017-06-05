The Latest: Iran calls for peaceful s...

The Latest: Iran calls for peaceful solution to Gulf crisis

Iran says rising tensions among its Arab Gulf neighbors threaten the interests of everyone in the region and has called for "political and peaceful methods" to resolve the crisis. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Egypt, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the gas-rich nation of supporting regional terrorist groups.

Chicago, IL

