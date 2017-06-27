The big picture in late May and early June 1941
While the situation in Tobruk had become static warfare, there was much action in other theaters. 20 May 1941 had been the day that the Germans launched the airborne assault on the island of Crete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panzer Abwehr.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC