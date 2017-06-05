The Age of Blowback Terror

World powers have often been known to intervene, overtly and covertly, to overthrow other countries' governments, install pliant regimes, and then prop up those regimes, even with military action. But, more often than not, what seems like a good idea in the short term often brings about disastrous unintended consequences, with intervention causing countries to dissolve into conflict, and intervening powers emerging as targets of violence.

