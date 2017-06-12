Stunning WWII images show devastation in war-torn Libya

Outfoxing the 'Desert Fox': Stunning WWII pictures reveal war-torn Libya as British and US Allies rolled in to kick Rommels' Nazi panzers out of North Africa These remarkable images show Libya during the Second World War as the Axis and Allies battled ferociously to win control of North Africa. Some of the most famous generals of the war, including American George Patton, Nazi Erwin Rommel and Britain's Bernard Montgomery, led their armies into a brutal desert conflict that lasted from 1940 and 1943.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.