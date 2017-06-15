Spotlight: Release of Saif Gaddafi sparks controversy, political spat in Libya

Few people expected Saif al-Islam Gaddafi to return to the spotlight after six years in prison on charges of alleged genocide and suppression of demonstrators during the unrest in 2011. Before the political turmoil, he was once widely considered as heir of his father, the late deposed Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, but was captured by a militia group in Zintan, a town located the southwest of the capital Tripoli.

